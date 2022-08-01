Andor Shot In Real Locations And Didn't Use The Mandalorian's StageCraft Tech At All

It's always the same story: Whenever there's a technical breakthrough in the film and TV industry, it quickly becomes all the rage. As soon as it does, however, certain studios and directors inevitably use the tech to try and cut corners in the filmmaking process. This is how we went from ILM's StageCraft (which generates virtual scenery using high-def LED video walls) being the hottest new thing when used in "The Mandalorian" season 1 to drawing criticisms after being unevenly implemented in "The Book of Boba Fett" and "Thor: Love and Thunder" just three years later.

(To quote Albert Brooks in his 1996 comedy "Mother," "You're [using StageCraft for] everything. It was a good invention, but it wasn't meant for everything.")

On the flip side, the trailers for the upcoming "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" prequel/spin-off show "Andor" look all the more refreshing thanks to the absence of obvious StageCraft backdrops. In an interview from the September 2022 issue of Empire Magazine, "Andor" creator and head writer Tony Gilroy confirmed it's the first of the live-action "Star Wars" series to forgo utilizing the tech after "The Mandalorian," "The Book of Boba Fett," and "Obi-Wan Kenobi."

"Yep, we're old-school," said Gilroy, chuckling. "We didn't use StageCraft at all."