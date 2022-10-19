Who Is Admiral Yularen And Why Is His Appearance On Andor A Big Deal?

Shortly after the formation of the Empire, Yularen resigned his commission and went back to intelligence work with the rank of colonel in the Imperial Security Bureau. There, he headed a unit designed to root out sedition in the Imperial Senate. That puts Senator Mon Mothma firmly in his crosshairs.

As he rose up the ranks of intelligence, he gained a fierce reputation. In Timothy Zahn's "Thrawn" books, Yularen was instrumental in getting Grand Admiral Thrawn his position and supported him politically where he could become a valuable ally. Together, they uncovered a rebel plot and ended the life of a Rebel operative that went by the name of Nightswan.

Yularen also trained ISB Agent Kallus as his protege in the Imperial Academy. Kallus would hunt down the rebels of Phoenix squadron for years before turning sides and aiding them with information. Once compromised, he joined the Rebels themselves, no doubt disappointing his mentor significantly. In "Star Wars Rebels," he makes it his personal mission to root out spies working in his ranks, and his investigations could lead anywhere on "Andor."