Andor Finally Justifies Our Longtime Obsession With Mon Mothma

I remember my parents talking to me about her role when I asked about those Bothans. "Couldn't she save them? She runs things," I asked. They tried to explain that sometimes people have to make tough decisions. In real life, there aren't always "right" answers. Sometimes the best you can do is hope that everyone will understand. You hope that they won't hate you or, at the very least, will know what it costs you to do what you must. It's a harsh lesson we all learn at some point, but up until "Return of the Jedi," I'd never seen it. At the time, I'd never seen a woman — even in the short time she had on screen — be faced with something like this.

For Princess Leia, choices were easy, even if the execution wasn't. Things were black and white for her. The Empire is bad. The Rebellion is good. Hers was a fairytale where the good guys win, and the villain is vanquished, at least through the first three films. Mon Mothma didn't take that path. She was a commander and a woman, and in the 1980s, that meant a lot to a little girl like me. Brave as Princess Leia was, in a way, she was still a fairytale princess. Don't get me wrong. I will adore Leia and her bravery forever, but for me, Mon Mothma was braver. There was no medal ceremony for her. No one would be able to cheer for all her choices. People would suffer because of them, and so would she, knowing what her actions caused.

For me, that is real bravery. I'm so happy that Mon Mothma will finally be able to show us more of it.

"Andor" is currently streaming on Disney+.