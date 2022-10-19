Andor Confronts The Politics Of The Star Wars Universe — And It Feels All Too Real

This post contains spoilers for "Andor" episode seven.

Like it or not, all art is inherently political. (Yes, even "My Little Pony." In fact, especially "My Little Pony.") It's why any and all variations on the "Keep your politics out of my pop culture" argument always wind up being silly, not least of all when applied to "Star Wars."

Obviously, this is far from a radical notion. The original trilogy of "Star Wars" films is full of iconography and concepts that are not at all subtly modeled after real-life images of Nazi Germany, WWII, and the Vietnam War. If anything, creator George Lucas' prequel trilogy wears its politics even further out on its sleeves, drawing clear parallels between the Galactic Empire's rise to power and the actions of George W. Bush's administration in the wake of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. As Vox's Emily St. James noted in 2019, the trilogy's messages about democratic stagnancy fueling the resurgence of fascism have only proven more prescient with time.

This hasn't changed under Disney's watch either, though it does feel like certain recent live-action "Star Wars" projects have almost gone out of their way to avoid directly confronting the politics in a galaxy far, far away (I won't name names; you know who you are). Heading into the show's premiere, however, creator Tony Gilroy made it clear that wouldn't be the case with "Andor," and so far, the series has made good on this promise. If anything, this week's episode, "Announcement," feels all too real in the way it brings those issues to the forefront.