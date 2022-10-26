Andor Episode 8 Introduces A Truly Heinous Imperial Prison

As Cassian and the other prisoners are boarded onto the ship bound for Narkina 5, the first thing they're asked to do is kick their shoes aside. The moment the prisoners walk into the facility barefoot, three guards wearing insulated boots walk up to them. They carry no weapons. The guards explain that the prisoners are expected to clock in 12 hours of daily labor, and will be provided clean prison cells and substantial food. However, if they fail to follow protocols, the floor, made of Tunqstoid steel, will electrocute them with the press of a button. To demonstrate this, the guard shocks all of the prisoners briefly, allowing them a taste of what is to come if they choose to rebel.

The shift in Cassian's demeanor is perhaps the most terrifying and heartbreaking evidence of the hellish nature of the place. There is nowhere to run, no loopholes in the system, and even the floor he stands on barefoot can lead to an agonizing death at any moment. As Cassian is ordered around by the guards on his first day, he looks around in fear, hyper-vigilant of everything happening around him. The guards usher him inside a facility and prison line manager Kino Loy (Andy Serkis) brings him up to speed about what he's supposed to be doing.

Loy is super-strict with Cassian, informing him that he is the boss here while the guards are away. After being assigned to table five, he watches his mates working at breakneck speed at the assembly line, pressed for time and with no room for error. What's worse: Loy has turned their labor into a competition, where the best table with the highest productivity level is rewarded with added benefits, while the low-ranking ones are punished.