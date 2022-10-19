Andor Is The Best Live-Action Star Wars Show, So Why The Heck Aren't People Watching?

If disillusionment in the "Star Wars" brand isn't a factor, there's also the fact that there is much more genre show competition now than before, when "The Mandalorian" was airing its humble first season. HBO's "House of the Dragon" and Amazon Prime's "The Rings of Power" have been powering through on their respective streaming services. While fantasy is not an exact substitute for sci-fi, these shows are similar to "Andor" in that they are more adult-oriented shows that feature dense lore and broad universes.

Even on Disney+ alone, "Andor" has been sharing the mid-week spotlight with "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," which is similarly on the lower end of viewership of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but has had the benefit of week-to-week engagement. With "Andor" releasing on Wednesdays and "She-Hulk" on Thursdays, it's been quite usual for "She-Hulk" and its many cameos and surprises to take over the conversation until the end of the week.

We love "Andor" and its patient, deliberate tone. It lets its characters breathe, and it shows us a great amount of daily existence in the "Star Wars" universe. However, it's not hard to see why its three-episode act structure makes the show harder to discuss on a week-to-week basis. Last week's "Eye of Aldhani" scene was a stunner, but conveying what was so special about it to someone not following along is a challenge in itself.

We're halfway through "Andor" and a lot of its competitors are starting to wrap up their respective seasons, so hopefully, audiences can catch up before the show reaches its climactic last act. This is the show we've been looking for, and it would be a shame to lose it so quickly.