What Andor Gets Right That Other Star Wars Shows Got Wrong

Some of the best "Star Wars" we've ever had has been on TV. While "The Mandalorian" is surely included in that, I am also talking about animation, such as "Star Wars Rebels." But Disney has doubled down on TV in this franchise following the sequel trilogy and, in some cases, that hasn't made a lot of sense or produced ideal results.

"The Book of Boba Fett" and "Obi-Wan Kenobi" have their fans, but in my humble opinion, these shows were done a disservice by the medium and probably would have been better off as movies. Both of those shows were originally going to be movies at various points. Unfortunately, the relative failure of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" at the box office made Lucasfilm back off a bit and rethink its strategy with spin-off films. So those projects became shows instead, largely due to the fact that "The Mandalorian" did so well on Disney+, paving a new path for "Star Wars" to traverse.

But just because something can be a show doesn't mean it should be. More doesn't equal better. You could feel the story being stretched at points in "Obi-Wan Kenobi," and perhaps just as importantly, the budget, as well. Having to stretch those dollars over more hours did that show a big disservice. It deserved to feel cinematic. Deborah Chow could have directed the hell out of a movie that reunited Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan and Hayden Christensen's Darth Vader. The show had outstanding moments, but was largely a five-hour movie carved up into episodes that weren't really episodes — they were just breaking points that only kind of/sort of worked.

Similarly, "The Book of Boba Fett" felt as though it might have been served better as a more concise, cinematic story. Having to tell a longer story and get clever with the budget hurt the project in the long run. Neither of these series, in my humble "Star Wars"-loving opinion, benefited from being a show rather than being a movie. That's the key.