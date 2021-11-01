Will The Book Of Boba Fett Leave Room For A Boba Fett Movie?

When Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012 it was with the promise that the "Star Wars" franchise would expand in ways fans never could have imagined. Aside from a new trilogy, we were going to get standalone spin-offs such as "Rogue One" and "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Even the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" show started life as a possible film that would bring back Ewan McGregor as the titular Jedi. Similarly, at two different stages, a movie centered on Boba Fett was in active development.

The first and most notable example was director Josh Trank's ("Chronicle") scrapped "Boba Fett" movie. Hollywood was hot on the filmmaker ahead of the release of "Fantastic Four," which would go on to flop in spectacular fashion. Disney and Lucasfilm were so high on this one that they even prepped a teaser trailer that was to be shown at Star Wars Celebration in 2015. However, Trank was fired from the gig, the teaser was never shown, and the project never came to be.

In May of 2018, it was reported that James Mangold ("Logan") had been tapped to once again take a crack at bringing Fett to the big screen in his very own feature film. Mangold was said to be writing and directing the movie, but this version was short-lived. By October of that same year, it was reported to be dead in the water. Perhaps not coincidentally, it was October of 2018 when we first learned the title of "The Mandalorian," a show that ended up focusing on a bounty hunter making his way through the galaxy. It is worth pointing out that plot details for both versions were never revealed.