The Book Of Boba Fett Trailer Breakdown: Heavy Is The Head That Wears The Helmet

The trailer cuts to what appears to be a pit droid handing an unmasked Boba Fett his helmet. Intriguingly, we hear Temuera Morrison in voiceover saying, "I am not a bounty hunter." That would seem to indicate that Boba Fett is leaving the complicated profession of bounty hunting behind in favor of becoming a crime lord. But Boba Fett's reputation is clearly established as another unknown voiceover responds, "I've heard otherwise."

It's interesting to note that there appears to be some kind of rejuvenation chamber to the right of Boba Fett. It looks like a "Star Wars" version of a tanning bed, and I'm wondering if it's some kind of device that Boba Fett occasionally needs to use because of the injuries that he sustained while in the sarlacc. Maybe it's just a one-time thing, because if you look at Morrison's skin in this trailer, it's clearly been healed significantly since we saw him unmasked in "The Mandalorian."