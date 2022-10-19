We've Already Seen How Mon Mothma's Humanitarian Efforts In Andor Can Help The Rebellion In Star Wars Rebels

If there's another senator who is in an equally precarious situation when it comes to balancing the appearance of loyalty in the Imperial Senate and the blatant aid of the Rebellion, it's Senator Bail Organa of Alderaan. From the very first day of the Empire, he's used every trick at his disposal to slow the efforts of the Emperor and help those in need. One of the most cunning ruses he perpetrated happened in "Star Wars Rebels" and can show us exactly how Mon Mothma's own efforts could help.

After the Empire squeezed Lothal and crushed the spirits of its people, the people of Alderaan sent three Hammerhead Corvettes loaded with material that could be helpful to the Rebellion under the guise of relief for the people of Lothal. Really, Bail Organa heard about the losses the Rebels suffered on Garel and knew he could help resupply them. Through his spy network, he gave the Rebels everything they needed to know in order to steal the ships and add them to the Rebel fleet, along with everything they contained. Princess Leia helped in that particular situation and the rebels of Phoenix Squadron took possession of them.

Naturally, Bail Organa is able to blame the entire loss of the ships to Imperial incompetence and no one would suspect him of orchestrating the whole thing with the help of his daughter.