Andor Thrives At Showing Us What The Star Wars Movies Never Could

This post contains spoilers for "Andor" episode five.

Be they overwhelming, underwhelming, or just whelming ("Solo," anyone?), the "Star Wars" movies are always a ride. That they hit the ground running and rarely let up, so far as their pacing goes, has allowed the films to retain their broad appeal, even as they've begun to dig deeper and deeper into the minutiae of life in a galaxy far, far away. This also presents a dilemma for a live-action "Star Wars" series: How do you adapt the movies' approach to storytelling, which is all about forward momentum, for a longform narrative medium without making the whole thing feel like an over-long film?

Of the first three live-action "Star Wars" TV shows prior to "Andor" ("The Mandalorian," "The Book of Boba Fett," and "Obi-Wan Kenobi"), it's "The Mandalorian" that's had the most success in this regard. More than the other series, the saga of Din Djarin and his little green son has really embraced the idea of being a serial adventure, with episodes that feel like proper episodes and not chunks of a movie. This has also allowed the show to pull back the curtain on the mundanities of life in the "Star Wars" galaxy in a way the films simply don't have time to do.

"Andor," to its benefit, has only doubled down on this tactic, giving us an episode like "The Axe Forgets" where, as its detractors will no doubt argue, "nothing happens." But by showing us the "nothing" that transpires between intricate heists and deadly shoot-outs, the series is doing something meaningful that the "Star Wars" movies never could.