The Soundtrack To The First Four Episodes Of Andor Has Been Released, With More To Follow
You know, I haven't really bothered to take a reading of the room when it comes to "Andor." Do the fans and critics love it? Do they hate it? I have no idea, but I do know that it's quickly becoming one of my favorite "Star Wars" series. From its filmic look to the surprisingly adult themes (people have sex in "Star Wars!" Who knew?!), "Andor" is really winning me over.
I gather there's not quite as massive of a discussion around this one as there has been around the previous "Star Wars" shows, but the '70s thriller slow build tension to this series is just 100% my jam, which is saying something because I'm not the world's biggest fan of "Rogue One." So I'm just as shocked as y'all are that I'm digging this series so much.
One thing "Andor" has going for it is that the score by Nicholas Britell is a real tone-setter. Yeah, it's more subdued than your typical "Star Wars" score, but it perfectly compliments the more serious story they're telling. While it's not the bombastic score of, say, "The Mandalorian," it does know when to pump up the audience. I'm thinking in particular of the heist episode called "The Eye," and what a majestic feeling that whole episode had.
If you dig the score as much as I do, then you'll want to know all about "Andor: Volume 1," the first in a planned series of compilations of the series' music cues.
Thirty-four whole tracks can be streamed right this very second
If Volume 1 covers the first four episodes of the 12-episode first season then it stands to reason that Volume 2 will cover episodes 5-8 and Volume 3 will cover episodes 9-12.
The first volume comprises 34 tracks and can be found on most of the popular music streaming services, like Spotify, Pandora, and Apple Music.
Here's the complete track listing if you're curious:
1. Andor (Main Title Theme) – Episode 1
2. WE BEGIN (Time Grappler)
3. Niamos! (Morlana Club Mix)
4. Morlana Drop
5. Pre-Mor Shakedown
6. B2
7. Rix Road
8. Bix Caleen
9. Kenari Council
10. Bix Has a Secret
11. Kenari Male Wanted for Questioning
12. The Cassian Way
13. Andor (Main Title Theme) – Episode 2
14. End of Day
15. Who Else Knows?
16. Luthen Rael
17. The Kenari War Cry
18. The Night Before
19. Pilgrim
20. Andor (Main Title Theme) – Episode 3
21. Mirror
22. Corpos
23. In Their House / Who Are You?
24. The Reckoning
25. Past / Present Suite
26. Andor (Main Title Theme) – Episode 4
27. I Came for You
28. ISB
29. Blue Kyber
30. Where's My Starpath Unit?
31. Luthen of Coruscant
32. Syril Suite
33. Mon Mothma
34. END OF DAY (Time Grappler)
"Andor: Volume 1" is out on streaming now, with Vol. 2 dropping November 4 and Vol. 3 dropping December 2.