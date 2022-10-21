The Soundtrack To The First Four Episodes Of Andor Has Been Released, With More To Follow

You know, I haven't really bothered to take a reading of the room when it comes to "Andor." Do the fans and critics love it? Do they hate it? I have no idea, but I do know that it's quickly becoming one of my favorite "Star Wars" series. From its filmic look to the surprisingly adult themes (people have sex in "Star Wars!" Who knew?!), "Andor" is really winning me over.

I gather there's not quite as massive of a discussion around this one as there has been around the previous "Star Wars" shows, but the '70s thriller slow build tension to this series is just 100% my jam, which is saying something because I'm not the world's biggest fan of "Rogue One." So I'm just as shocked as y'all are that I'm digging this series so much.

One thing "Andor" has going for it is that the score by Nicholas Britell is a real tone-setter. Yeah, it's more subdued than your typical "Star Wars" score, but it perfectly compliments the more serious story they're telling. While it's not the bombastic score of, say, "The Mandalorian," it does know when to pump up the audience. I'm thinking in particular of the heist episode called "The Eye," and what a majestic feeling that whole episode had.

If you dig the score as much as I do, then you'll want to know all about "Andor: Volume 1," the first in a planned series of compilations of the series' music cues.