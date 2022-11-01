How Andor Creator Tony Gilroy Kept His Crew's Star Wars Fandom In Check On Set

In a franchise that's experiencing an extreme identity crisis between the old and new, "Andor" is the freshest "Star Wars" has felt in a very long time. Its entire attitude as a series has been unconcerned with filling the time with tie-ins and cameos and instead focused on telling a nuanced story about the beginnings of the Rebel Alliance and a character study into how Cassian Andor (the wonderful Diego Luna) became the hardened renegade we meet in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

Even though creator Tony Gilroy was put to the task of spinning off one of the more beloved Disney era "Star Wars" projects into a full series, he's made incredible use of his bargained creative freedom. Gilroy is careful to avoid simple regurgitations of the recognizable images of the series' past, steering "Andor" to darker and more morally ambiguous places. Ultimately the greatest boon Gilroy has as a new voice in "Star Wars" is his lack of "Star Wars" fan loyalty. He's been approaching "Andor" as a show of his own first and a "Star Wars" project second, keeping the series rooted in a great amount of emotional honesty.

While Gilroy himself might not be too big of a fan of space wizards and laser swords, we'd imagine it would be hard for some of the actors and crew to step into these elaborate, fantastical sets and not get swept away. According to a Hollywood Reporter interview with episode 8 director Toby Haynes, Gilroy made sure to specifically instruct his cast and crew to put aside their nostalgia in service for the show's vision.