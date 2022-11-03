Andor Season 2 Directors Include Yellowjackets And Narcos: Mexico Filmmakers
In the span of its first handful of episodes, "Andor" has brought a completely new and much-needed creative revitalization to the "Star Wars" franchise. Much of this has to do with the fact that creator Tony Gilroy ("Michael Clayton," the "Bourne" trilogy) put aside any questions of studio interference — like the kind that plagued the production of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" — and simply told the boldly visionary story he set out to tell. But part of that success also came from the clever construction of the first season as a whole.
Split up into a number of mini-arcs, "Andor" has generally featured the same pairing of writer and director attached to three or four blocks of episodes at a time. Director Toby Haynes and Gilroy teamed up for the first few episodes, Susanna White and Dan Gilroy took over for the next three, and Haynes and Beau Willimon have taken charge of the currently ongoing prison arc.
With season 2 of "Andor" already confirmed and the inaugural season beginning to come closer to its dramatic end, it's only natural to look ahead and wonder about the creative team being recruited for the next batch of episodes. Luckily, Gilroy himself was in a divulging mood when asked that very same question.
In an interview with Collider, the series creator revealed which filmmakers would be joining the second and final season of "Andor" once production ramps up once again. According to Gilroy, we can count directors Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios among the new faces who'll be in charge of guiding multiple episodes next season.
A trio of new directors join Andor season 2
After all the (arguably unnecessary) secrecy surrounding so many "Star Wars" projects (hello, Rian Johnson's hypothetical trilogy of planned movies!), Tony Gilroy's willingness to spill some intriguing creative details for season 2 of "Andor" feels like a breath of fresh air ... which feels fitting for a series as brilliant and thrilling as this one is.
Thanks to Collider's Steve Weintraub, we now know a little more about how next season's block of episodes for "Andor" will shake out. With Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios all joining the fray, the prequel series has been given a creative shot in the arm by a trio of filmmakers who certainly know their way around a television series.
Gilroy confirmed that Kleiman, who is known for his work on "Yellowjackets" and "The Resort," will take on the same production schedule as Toby Haynes in season 1 — meaning six total episodes broken up into two separate blocks. Meanwhile, Metz has previously directed a season 2 episode of "True Detective" and most recently helmed the Chris Pine-starring feature "All the Old Knives." And finally, Ruizpalacios has worked on projects such as "Outer Range," and intriguingly, two episodes of the Diego Luna-starring "Narcos: Mexico."
As previously reported, "Andor" will run for a total of two 12-episode seasons before leading up to the events of "Rogue One."
New episodes of "Andor" stream every Wednesday on Disney+, but stay tuned to /Film for more details on season 2 as the first season winds down.