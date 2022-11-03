Andor Season 2 Directors Include Yellowjackets And Narcos: Mexico Filmmakers

In the span of its first handful of episodes, "Andor" has brought a completely new and much-needed creative revitalization to the "Star Wars" franchise. Much of this has to do with the fact that creator Tony Gilroy ("Michael Clayton," the "Bourne" trilogy) put aside any questions of studio interference — like the kind that plagued the production of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" — and simply told the boldly visionary story he set out to tell. But part of that success also came from the clever construction of the first season as a whole.

Split up into a number of mini-arcs, "Andor" has generally featured the same pairing of writer and director attached to three or four blocks of episodes at a time. Director Toby Haynes and Gilroy teamed up for the first few episodes, Susanna White and Dan Gilroy took over for the next three, and Haynes and Beau Willimon have taken charge of the currently ongoing prison arc.

With season 2 of "Andor" already confirmed and the inaugural season beginning to come closer to its dramatic end, it's only natural to look ahead and wonder about the creative team being recruited for the next batch of episodes. Luckily, Gilroy himself was in a divulging mood when asked that very same question.

In an interview with Collider, the series creator revealed which filmmakers would be joining the second and final season of "Andor" once production ramps up once again. According to Gilroy, we can count directors Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios among the new faces who'll be in charge of guiding multiple episodes next season.