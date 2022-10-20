Rian Johnson's Latest Knives Out Mystery Is When His Star Wars Trilogy Will Get Made

"Star Wars" is in a strange identity crisis at the moment. Ever since Rian Johnsons's 2017 bold middle entry to the Skywalker Saga, "The Last Jedi," there's been an internal tension to every significant live-action "Star Wars" project since, the creatives behind the camera attempting to tread the fine line between paying tribute to the past and pushing the world beyond its nostalgic characters to greatly mixed results.

Though it was a critical and financial success, "The Last Jedi" divided the entire fandom, and that's exactly what makes it such a great film. Johnson used the imagery and cultural meaning of "Star Wars" to tell a story about hubris, myth-making, and forging a path for future generations. Right before the film opened in theaters, a trilogy of "Star Wars" films helmed by Johnson was announced, an exciting promise of a brand new, original era for the franchise.

It has now been five years since the trilogy of films have been announced, and judging from the radio silence from Lucasfilm at press events, as well as the passive-aggressive retconning of Johnson's film in "The Rise of Skywalker," we wouldn't blame anyone for assuming these films have been quietly shelved.

Luckily, Johnson has as much enthusiasm for this trilogy project as his fans do, and he has not given up. Recently, Johnson was featured on Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast for his latest film, "Glass Onion," a sequel to 2019's crowd-pleasing whodunnit "Knives Out." When asked about the status of his "Star Wars" trilogy, he answered that it is "only a matter of scheduling."