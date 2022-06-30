Taika Waititi Isn't Sure His Star Wars Movie Will Get Made

Back in May, we heard that the next "Star Wars" movie in the pipeline would be one from writer-director Taika Waititi and co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns ("1917," "Last Night in Soho"). This news came from Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy herself, who said their film would be followed by Patty Jenkins' "Rogue Squadron." But hold your horses — or tauntauns, as the case may be. It seems that Waititi's "Star Wars" project isn't a sure thing just yet. It's all contingent on whether or not Lucasfilm actually approves the script.

Waititi, of course, has another major movie headed to theaters next week: namely, "Thor: Love and Thunder," which sees him returning to the director's chair of the solo Marvel franchise he helped course-correct in 2017 with "Thor: Ragnarok." While promoting "Love and Thunder" in an interview with The New York Times (via The Playlist), the subject of his pending "Star Wars" movie naturally came up. Waititi said, "I'm trying to write the 'Star Wars' idea at the moment. I've got to see how that goes, because once I submit it, that might determine when it gets made or if it gets made, even."

In Hoai-Tran Bui's /Film interview with Waititi this week, he also mentioned that his "Star Wars" project is still in the early stages: that he hasn't "even finished the script" and is "still trying to come up with ideas." Right now, Waititi said he's "still throwing everything at the wall," and it remains to be seen how much, if any of that, will stick.