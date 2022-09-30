Andor's Journey Is Deeply Personal For Diego Luna

Within just four episodes, "Andor" has proven itself to be a cut above other "Star Wars" series. There is a palpable sense of connection that the show has to its titular character, making it more akin to a character study than a big, epic space opera. Reprising his role from "Rogue One," it is clear that Diego Luna is really giving it his all in this series, and his performance combined with the story written by Tony Gilroy makes this series a must-watch.

This personal connection is no accident. Much of the storyline surrounding "Andor" involves Cassian's struggle with his sense of self as someone whose homeworld of Kenari was destroyed by the Imperial Army. In a recent interview with the official "Star Wars" blog, Luna says that this struggle is inspired by the real-life ones that Mexican and other Latin Americans feel when immigrating to the United States.

"He's a refugee, you know, he can't go back to where he belongs," he said. "This story is going to tell us what he left behind because that is really important in his journey."