Andor Showrunner Tony Gilroy On The Season 1 Finale, What's Ahead For Cassian & More [Exclusive Interview]

I've loved "Star Wars" my whole life. And beyond "Star Wars," Episode 10 of the show, "One Way Out," is now one of my favorite episodes of television of all time. I just have to straight-up thank you for making that exist.

You've got to stop watching television now. You should just quit with that and don't watch anything else. Stay there. Stay right there [laughs]. Thank you very much. Thank you. Thank you, thank you, thank you.

I did watch it three times.

Wow.

I'm telling you, I was so struck by it. But a big part of it is that Andy Serkis shows up, and we don't know he's going to show up. Then he delivers an Emmy-worthy performance. It was a really nice surprise. So I guess the first question I'd have is, this show doesn't really lend itself to cameos, so as you're moving into season 2, can we expect maybe some more actors we'd love who show up that we don't yet know about?

Yeah, I would say yes. We start shooting on Monday and this second half will be walking us, I've said it before, our final scene will be walking you into the first scene of "Rogue One." As we get there, we have some things we have to do and some people we have to meet, yeah.

In the finale, this is maybe the most violent "Star Wars" has ever been, at least in some close-up, intimate way. Was there any pushback on that level of violence, that very focused level of violence that you guys end up approaching in that final episode?

We're mindful. It obviously passed muster, because we do hear from Standards and Practices. Look man, you go back, and [there's Anakin] crawling out of the lava and going into the bacta bath [in "Revenge of the Sith]. There's a threshold. I don't think we could go much farther beyond this, but we made sure what we were doing. We let everybody know what we were doing. Within the rules as they are described to us, we're playing within the lines. I think, perhaps, it has something to do with the fact that it's people that you care about and people that you know about. Screen violence takes on an extra dimension when you're really emotionally plugged into the characters.

I think what's interesting is that so many of these characters, they're not like the Hans, the Lukes, the Leias of the world. These are not heroes that are bathed in glory later on. These are what I would label as nameless heroes. These are people that the Rebellion was built on that most people are never going to hear about. I think that's a big part of the reason why it works so well for people who have been with "Star Wars" for so long.

Well, you've just enunciated exactly what our show is trying to be about. It's the gravel on which the road is built. Every movement is like that in history. You saw in Luthen's speech and he called himself on it. "I'm trying to build a sunrise that I may never see." People caught up in events that inspire them and push them beyond their own conceivable aspirations of what they might do. That's true heroism in a way, isn't it? That's what we're interested in. The show is in the kitchen and not in the restaurant. These are all the people behind the scenes.