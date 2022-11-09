Andor Episode 10 Reveals Luthen Rael Is Sacrificing More Than He Seems By Sparking A Rebellion

There will be spoilers for "Andor" Episode 10 – "One Way Out."

For a thrilling dramatic hour of television set in the "Star Wars" universe, featuring a tense and triumphant prison break that rivals the rescue of Princess Leia from the Death Star in "A New Hope," the 10th episode of "Andor" will probably be remembered for an entirely different reason. The impassioned speech that Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) delivers at the end of "One Way Out" is immediately iconic. Luthen eloquently explains the intense sacrifice he's undergone as the secret leader of an interconnected web of dissent against the Empire. At first glance, it may not seem as if Luthen's life has been completely overtaken and consumed with his desire to create a true threat to galactic tyranny. But after he delivers a heartbreaking monologue, it's clear that he is carrying a much deeper burden that has already taken its toll.

The events of episode 10 take place about a year after Cassian was first recruited by Luthen in the first episode, "Kassa." By the time Cassian escapes with Kino Loy (Andy Serkis) and the rest of the inmates of Narkina 5 at the conclusion of "One Way Out," he's only been a part of the growing rebellion for a fairly short amount of time. In his speech from the backend of the episode, Luthen Rael reveals that he's been plotting against the Empire for at least 15 years. Luthen is definitely not slipping, but his actions and words going into the final two episodes of this season show that he's finally ready to come out of hiding.