The Mandalorian Season 3 Locks Down Early 2023 Release Date

This is the way ... for "Star Wars" fans to find out when "The Mandalorian" season 3 is coming to Disney+. Disney is currently presenting at the CCXP expo in Brazil, meaning we're getting some big news relating to the biggest franchises under the umbrella of the Mouse House. One key bit of information from the early going is that Mando and Grogu will be returning for another round of adventures on March 1, 2023. Mark your calendars and plan accordingly, everyone.

The Mandalorian and Grogu return March 1 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/TArlFDw9ET — Star Wars | Andor & Tales of the Jedi On Disney+ (@starwars) December 1, 2022

We had previously known that the show was going to be back sometime in early 2023 following that absolutely epic season 2 finale, in which (spoilers ahead) Luke Skywalker came back to a galaxy far, far away. As for what surprises are in store this time around for Mando and his pal Grogu? That is very much a mystery at this stage. At the very least, we know when we can see more from everyone's favorite "Star Wars" duo.

It's not as though we're entirely clueless. We did previously see a teaser trailer for the new season. Admittedly, it was pretty vague on the details, and, as is often the case at this point in the game, it raised more questions than answers. But hey, it just means more surprises in store when the time comes.