The Mandalorian Season 3 Locks Down Early 2023 Release Date
This is the way ... for "Star Wars" fans to find out when "The Mandalorian" season 3 is coming to Disney+. Disney is currently presenting at the CCXP expo in Brazil, meaning we're getting some big news relating to the biggest franchises under the umbrella of the Mouse House. One key bit of information from the early going is that Mando and Grogu will be returning for another round of adventures on March 1, 2023. Mark your calendars and plan accordingly, everyone.
We had previously known that the show was going to be back sometime in early 2023 following that absolutely epic season 2 finale, in which (spoilers ahead) Luke Skywalker came back to a galaxy far, far away. As for what surprises are in store this time around for Mando and his pal Grogu? That is very much a mystery at this stage. At the very least, we know when we can see more from everyone's favorite "Star Wars" duo.
It's not as though we're entirely clueless. We did previously see a teaser trailer for the new season. Admittedly, it was pretty vague on the details, and, as is often the case at this point in the game, it raised more questions than answers. But hey, it just means more surprises in store when the time comes.
Grogu and Mando, reunited
One thing that might actually need to be noted is that yes, Din Djarin and Grogu have been reunited. As fans will surely recall, Luke took Grogu to train him in the ways of the Force at the end of season 2. So, how is it that they are back together again? Well, "The Book of Boba Fett" took an unexpected detour towards the end of the season and essentially gave us a bonus episode of "The Mandalorian" in there. In that episode lies our answer.
For those who maybe missed "Boba Fett," Mando went to find his little green pal, and it was decided that the best place for him was with the bounty hunter, rather than as a member of a possible new Jedi Order. That essentially set the table for the new season of this show. Though, admittedly, jamming that episode into another show that didn't have much to do with either of those characters felt a bit out of left field. In any event, that's how we got to a place where the golden duo could get back to basics.
"The Mandalorian" season 3 premieres March 1, 2023 on Disney+.