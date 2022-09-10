The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer: This Is The Way [D23]

You asked for it, you waited patiently (well, some of you, anyway), and now it's finally here. Lucasfilm has seen fit to officially release the season 3 trailer for "The Mandalorian," the popular Disney+ series about a single dad and his rambunctious adopted child which just so happens to be set in a galaxy far, far away. /Film's Ethan Anderton was on the ground at D23 to catch the teaser as it was premiered.

When last we saw the perpetually helmeted Mando, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), and his ward, Grogu, it ... wasn't even in his actual show, strangely enough. For those who may have skipped "The Book of Boba Fett" the first time around, uh, spoiler alert: it turned into "The Mandalorian" 2.5 about halfway through, pausing the ongoing storyline concerning the famed bounty hunter and instead devoting an entire episode to bring Mando back into the swing of things. Before that, our last look at "The Mandalorian" came with the season 2 finale back in December of 2020, which might as well feel like a lifetime ago (by pandemic reckoning, of course). Confronted by a young and uncanny valley-looking Luke Skywalker, Mando bade farewell to Grogu in an emotional goodbye that left fans wondering how exactly the show could continue after such a status quo-upsetting development.

That pivotal moment was somewhat deflatingly reversed in "The Book of Boba Fett," for better or worse, and now season 3 is set to pick up where the characters left off. This is, as they say, the way. Check out the exciting new footage below!