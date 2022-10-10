Why Ke Huy Quan's American Born Chinese Character Had To Be Changed From The Book [NYCC]

In 2021, Disney announced that "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" director Destin Daniel Cretton would be adapting Gene Luen Yang's seminal Asian American graphic novel "American Born Chinese" along with showrunner Kelvin Yu for Disney+. Shortly after the announcement was made, they started to assemble the cast by adding talent such as Ben Wang ("Sex Appeal") and Daniel Wu ("Into the Badlands").

All five men gathered at this year's New York Comic Con to talk about the upcoming series in front of an engaged and excited crowd at the Main Stage. They spoke on a variety of topics such as the themes of the show, their approach to the martial arts action, and the other incredible actors that rounded out the cast.

But when the panel began to talk about one performer in particular, that also meant that they had to address one of the biggest challenges of adapting Yang's original story into a different medium. The actor is the celebrated "Everything Everywhere All At Once" star Ke Huy Quan, who many grew up watching in "The Goonies" and "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom." The challenge is a character from the source material named Chin-Kee.

During the panel, Yang spoke about the difficulty around including Chin-Kee in the show. The character, named after a racial slur, is prominently featured in one third of the book and was constructed by "taking all of the stereotypes that have haunted me and my community throughout my entire life." However, some readers missed the point of the character and even approached the comic creator about Chin-Kee merch. So whenever the topic of an adaptation came up, Yang "was worried that I'd find clips of this character on YouTube completely decontextualized."