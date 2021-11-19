Star Wars: Ahsoka Casts Natasha Liu Bordizzo As Live-Action Sabine Wren

Ladies and gentlemen, we finally have our live-action Sabine Wren. It has been confirmed that Natasha Liu Bordizzo ("The Society") has boarded the "Star Wars" galaxy in the role originally brought to life in the animated series "Star Wars Rebels." Now, we're going to get to see Sabine in the flesh, as the character will be a part of the live-action Disney+ "Ahsoka" series, which we first learned of last year. Bordizzo will star alongside Rosario Dawson, who reprises her role as Ahsoka Tano from "The Mandalorian" season 2.

As reported by Deadline, Bordizzo has signed on for this key role in "Ahsoka," which is being described as a limited series. Plot details currently remain under wraps, but we do know that "Ahsoka" will serve as a spin-off of "The Mandalorian." Also, including Sabine does signify that this will be a "Star Wars Rebels" sequel series of sorts. The series finale of that show saw Sabine and Ahsoka making their way off into the far regions of space following the events of "Return of the Jedi" to look for Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn, who themselves were off somewhere in the wilds of space.

Dave Filoni, the man behind "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Rebels," is writing and executive producing the show alongside Jon Favreau, his partner in crime on "The Mandalorian."