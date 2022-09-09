Win Or Lose Footage Description: Pixar Makes Its First Animated Streaming Series [D23]

Pixar might be known for its famous animated films, but it's a bit surprising that they hadn't yet dipped their toes into the world of animated television shows. That's about to change with "Win or Lose," the company's first-ever long-form animated series. /Film's own Ethan Anderton is on the ground at D23 and caught a sneak peek of Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates' new Disney+ series, and it certainly looks different than anything we've seen from them before.

"Win or Lose" isn't structured like a typical Pixar movie. The series will take place over the course of one week, centering around a middle school softball team called the Pickles as they rapidly approach the coveted championship game. Each episode is expected to follow one critical member of the Pickles and their insecurities as the game approaches, with two stories being showcased in particular. One is of the umpire, a teacher named Frank who is trying to get back into the dating game. He is seen in a coffee shop in the footage we saw, literal emotional armor popping up around him after a flirting attempt gone wrong. Another member we see is Rochelle, the catcher for the Pickles, as she feels her life begin to actually fall apart due to a crush.