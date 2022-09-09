Win Or Lose Footage Description: Pixar Makes Its First Animated Streaming Series [D23]
Pixar might be known for its famous animated films, but it's a bit surprising that they hadn't yet dipped their toes into the world of animated television shows. That's about to change with "Win or Lose," the company's first-ever long-form animated series. /Film's own Ethan Anderton is on the ground at D23 and caught a sneak peek of Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates' new Disney+ series, and it certainly looks different than anything we've seen from them before.
"Win or Lose" isn't structured like a typical Pixar movie. The series will take place over the course of one week, centering around a middle school softball team called the Pickles as they rapidly approach the coveted championship game. Each episode is expected to follow one critical member of the Pickles and their insecurities as the game approaches, with two stories being showcased in particular. One is of the umpire, a teacher named Frank who is trying to get back into the dating game. He is seen in a coffee shop in the footage we saw, literal emotional armor popping up around him after a flirting attempt gone wrong. Another member we see is Rochelle, the catcher for the Pickles, as she feels her life begin to actually fall apart due to a crush.
Batter up!
The animation style appears to shift with each episode, distinguishing itself further from Pixar's usual fare. Rochelle's story appears to mimic a cardboard diorama, and the actual softball footage we see mimics that of a traditional sports anime. And of course, it wouldn't be a sports show without a stadium stomp-and-clap rendition of Queen's "We Will Rock You." Will Forte is currently the only voice actor confirmed for the series, playing a character named Coach Dan.
Not only was footage shown from the series, but we also heard a little bit about its origins. When Hobson and Yates worked together on 2019's "Toy Story 4," they realized that they had pretty different interpretations of how their creative meetings went. They used these differing interpretations to come up with the idea of an animated show revolving around one event, but with every character having their own conflicts surrounding the event. Needless to say, it looks pretty interesting, and we can't wait to see the Pickles' rise to softball stardom when "Win or Lose" hits Disney+ sometime in 2023.