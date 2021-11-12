Pixar's Win Or Lose Images Tease Pixar's Unique New Animated Series

The announcement of the "Win or Lose" arrived as part of the very busy Disney+ Day festivities, and along with lots of exciting news, Disney also threw in a few first look photos.

The concept art doesn't tell us much info plot-wise, but offers a sneak peek at some of the characters featured in the series. The towering softball coach is definitely the most noticeable figure of the bunch, leaving a tiny kid staring up from down below.

Disney+

The second image is one very anxious kid, stepping up to bat and hopefully on the verge of hitting a homerun, if he can manage seeing through all that sweat. As always, even these in-the-works images from Pixar are rife with emotion.

Disney+

And if you're wondering if the studio will inject the same level of visual majesty from their many films into a streaming series, then take a look at more concept art below.