Marvel's Seemingly Cursed Blade Movie Loses Its Director

Another day, another setback for Marvel's long-awaited "Blade" reboot. The project was first announced a handful of years ago during the studio's big Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 when Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali came out on stage, revealing he would be playing the character in a new film. Here we are, five years later and nothing has materialized. Now, the project has suffered another major setback as director Yann Demange has departed the film, per The Wrap.

Demange's departure is being framed as an amicable parting of ways. The filmmaker behind films like "White Boy Rick" and "'71" was first announced as the director of "Blade" in 2022, taking over for Bassam Tariq ("Mogul Mowgli"). All eyes now turn to who will be chosen to fill the empty director's chair. If Marvel Studios and Disney intend to keep the film's current November 2025 release date, they will likely need to hire someone in a hurry. Then again, it might make more sense for them to kick the can even further down the road at this point.

Recently, Disney confirmed that it intended to release fewer Marvel movies and TV shows in any given year to avoid audience burnout. As of right now, "Captain America: Brave New World," "Thunderbolts," and "Fantastic Four" are also on the calendar for 2025. If "Blade" holds its current date, that would mean four MCU films would arrive next year. It seems unlikely that's going to be the case, and the most likely candidate to be pushed to 2026 or beyond at this point is "Blade."