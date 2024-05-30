Mahershala Ali Leaves Blade Fans Hanging, Joins New Jurassic World Movie

One fandom's loss is another's gain, apparently. While Marvel Studios has been undergoing something of an identity crisis in recent years, capped by Disney's Bob Iger actually promising to slow down production of movies and shows during a shareholder call while Marvel's Brad Winderbaum recently copped to the shortcomings of the #ItsAllConnected approach, one of the bigger casualties has been the shaky status of the announced "Blade" movie. Starring the great Mahershala Ali as the eponymous vampire hunter, the film has undergone quite a bit of behind-the-scenes chaos, from directorial changes to significant amounts of creative overhaul — to the extent, in fact, that the star reportedly came this close to parting ways with the studio altogether. Well, Marvel fans can consider this latest development as yet another troublesome sign. Dinosaur fans, meanwhile, have our permission to rejoice.

The Hollywood Reporter has the scoop that Ali is presently in talks to join the next "Jurassic" movie, which is rapidly shaping up to be exactly what we all needed to wash the bad taste of 2022's "Jurassic World: Dominion" out of our collective mouths. The actor will join the previously-announced Scarlett Johansson, alongside other co-stars including Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. With "Rogue One" and "The Creator" director Gareth Edwards on board to guide the fast-tracked shoot to the finish line, it's basically all systems go at this point. There's no word on exact plot details, nor what kind of role Ali is expected to play in the film. With original "Jurassic Park" screenwriter David Koepp in charge of the screenplay, however, one can only hope that the final results will be worthy of Ali's star power.

In other words, expect there to be more dinosaurs than giant locusts this time around.