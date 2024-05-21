Marvel Studios Is Dealing With A Decades-Long Comics Problem

Like any good superhero, Marvel Television has returned from the dead. The label is what the Marvel Netflix shows like "Daredevil" and the ABC ones like "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." were made under. Marvel Television was rendered defunct in 2019 after Marvel Studios absorbed it. Now, though its operations remain under the studio's purview, its name is being used again as part of an effort to more cleanly delineate the projects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios will continue to be the label of the films, while Marvel Television will headline upcoming Disney+ programs like "Agatha All Along" and "Daredevil: Born Again." Marvel Animation will cover projects like the excellent "X-Men '97" (which is not part of the MCU), while Marvel Spotlight is for small-scale projects like "Echo" (read our review here).

Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation, explained in an interview with ComicBook.com that, "We want to make sure that Marvel stays an open door for people to come in and explore." He continued:

"Part of the rebranding of Marvel Studios, Marvel Television, Marvel Animation, even Marvel Spotlight is to, I think, try to tell the audience, 'You can jump in anywhere. They're interconnected but they're not. You don't have to watch A to enjoy B. You can follow your bliss. You can follow your own preferences and find the thing you want within the tapestry of Marvel."

Marvel Studios really should've seen this issue coming because it's the problem that Marvel Comics has long been dealing with. How does a story hook new fans when the entry-level appears too high?