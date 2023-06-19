Disney's Stan Lee Documentary Doesn't Tell The Whole Story Of Marvel Comics

The new biographical documentary "Stan Lee" was released to Disney+ on June 16, 2023. Directed by David Gelb, the doc tells the life story of the late Marvel Comics editor-in-chief. Do you know who isn't a fan of the film? Neal Kirby, son of Jack Kirby, who was a prolific comic book artist and Lee's credited co-creator on The Fantastic Four, Thor, Black Panther, and plenty more. In a statement shared by his daughter Jillian on Twitter, Neal Kirby called the documentary, "Stan Lee's greatest tribute to himself." Kirby reiterates past allegations made against Lee by various parties: that the image of Stan Lee as the creator of the Marvel Universe came about because he took undue credit for the work of others (such as Kirby's father) and had a "corporate megaphone" to win the public's hearts and minds.

As Kirby writes in his statement, proper creator credits at Marvel Comics remain controversial; it's a symptom of an industry built on the backs of freelancers. If you want a longer peak behind the curtain than this article can expend, I'd recommend the books "Marvel Comics: The Untold History" by Sean Howe or "True Believer: The Rise and Fall of Stan Lee" by Abraham Riesman. If you want a documentary that won't hold back on how cruel the comics industry can be, watch Sheena M. Joyce and Don Argott's "Batman & Bill," which chronicles the crusade to get Bill Finger a co-creator credit on Batman media.

Here, though, let's look at "Stan Lee" the documentary itself, what it says about the myth of Stan Lee, and why it is advantageous to Marvel and Disney to preserve that myth.