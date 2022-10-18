Why Watchman Writer Alan Moore Isn't A Fan Of The HBO Sequel Series

Alan Moore is one of the greatest, genre-defining writers to have ever graced comic books, but he's also one of the medium's most cynical critics. Moore found his start writing for DC Comics in the '80s, quickly climbing the ladder from "Swamp-Thing" and "Miracleman" into writing his very own acclaimed original series and novels. "V for Vendetta," "The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen," "From Hell," and his 1986 magnum opus "Watchmen" have all been adapted for the screen at some point, much to the chagrin of Moore.

Long before comic book movies became the dominating pop culture monolith they are now, both Hollywood and the comics industry have butchered and exploited Moore's body of work, from creating adaptations that grossly misunderstood the nuances of his stories, to depriving Moore of ownership over his own works to create cash-in sequels and spin-off comics. It's the classic story of an artist being screwed over by big business; so it is completely understandable why Moore has famously shunned Hollywood and turned his back on writing comics forever.

In 2019, ten years after Zack Snyder's infamous film adaptation of the same name, the "Watchmen" HBO series was released. The original "Watchmen" graphic novel was a nightmarish satire depicting the harsh realities of vigilantism. The nine-episode HBO series serves as a sequel, evolving Moore's thesis from a dynamic, modern lens.

It might be praised by critics and fans alike as one of the more successful Moore adaptations, but in a profile for GQ, Moore revealed his thoughts on the miniseries. Predictably, he wasn't very impressed.