X-Men '97 Is Not Part Of The MCU – And That's A Good Thing

The "new" animated series "X-Men '97" is set to debut on Disney+ on March 20, 2024, and, boy howdy is it rolling hard with the nostalgia. "X-Men '97" is a late-stage continuation of the "X-Men" animated series that ran on Fox Kids from 1992 to 1997, a series that was deeply beloved by kids in a very, very specific age bracket. "X-Men" was sometimes shoddily animated and awkwardly scripted, but it did capture the outsize wildness of the X-Men comics on which it was based. The show ran for 76 episodes, ending in September 1997.

True to its name, "X-Men '97" is pretending that the series never left the air, essentially serving as a sixth season to the original show. The new show borrows the character designs from the original series, but updates the animation to look a little sharper and cleaner; I'm guessing that the new show won't have the "disappearing lines," bad acting, or wonky color problems the original had.

Of course, when Disney purchased Fox in 2019, questions arose about what would be done with Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fox had previously owned the film rights to Marvel's X-Men characters, and the acquisition had superhero fans asking when they might see the X-Men and the Avengers cross paths. To date, there have been a few teases in this regard — Quicksilver, Professor X, and the Beast appeared in various MCU properties, and, of course, there's the upcoming film "Deadpool & Wolverine" — but a full-on X-Men team hasn't yet been seen in the MCU.

Some fans of the 1992 "X-Men" series, then, posited that "X-Men '97" might deliberately fold the famed mutants into the MCU. But according to the Instagram account of the aggressively shirtless series creator Bruce DeMayo, the new series is its own entity.