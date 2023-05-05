Elizabeth Olsen Says The Doctor Strange 2 Writers Hadn't Seen WandaVision

There are many small, frustrating things about Sam Raimi's 2022 superhero flick "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

A notable example: Because he's desperate and uncreative, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) uses a cursed spell book, the Darkhold, to make himself more powerful and save the day. But he didn't fully comprehend the power of the Darkhold's wickedness, and the final shot of the film is of Doctor Strange wailing in terror as he realizes he has become corrupted by demonic forces. A third eye opens on his forehead. Is he evil now? As it turns out, no, as the film's post-credits stinger depicts Doctor Strange walking down the street, totally at ease with his corruption. The consequences were immediately erased.

A more notable example of the frustrations in "Multiverse of Madness" is the treatment of the film's villain, the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). The character, also known as Wanda, had just left the events of the TV series "WandaVision," having come to a profound catharsis about herself. In the series, Wanda was mourning the death of Vision (Paul Bettany), an android with whom she had fallen in love. In order to eschew the pain, she unwittingly enslaved a small suburban town and forced them to live in a sitcom-like fantasy world with her. She had two children in her fantasy. At the end of the series, Wanda realized that what she did was unethical, and flew away to wrestle with that notion.

But at the beginning of "Multiverse," thanks to the effects of the Darkhold, Wanda is merely evil. Her catharsis, it seems, didn't mean much.

In a recent video interview with Vanity Fair, Olsen pointed out the reason why her character transformed so dramatically. It seems that Michael Waldron, the "Multiverse" screenwriter, hadn't seen "WandaVision."