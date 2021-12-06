Kevin Feige On Spider-Man: No Way Home's Multiverse Mash-Up: 'Almost Anything Is Possible'

While chatting with ScreenRant about the upcoming Marvel release, Feige explained why the IP crossover was so exciting:

I think if we've learned anything over the years, and particularly just the deal between Disney and Sony to do these movies together, that almost anything is possible if enough people believe in it and have a passion for it. Kicking off with Peter Parker's identity being revealed at the end of "Far From Home" immediately set us on a course for things we'd never seen before in a Spider-Man movie. That's the fun of making movies, is to do things people haven't seen before, and in the MCU there are ways that lots of amazing things can happen, and that Dr. Strange would be a good conduit to that.

While both of the previous cinematic Peter Parkers have managed to keep their secret identities mostly intact, Holland's Parker unfortunately had his revealed to the world at the end of "Spider-Man: Far From Home" when J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) shared video of Mysterio (James Gyllenhaal) declaring Peter was Spider-Man. Spider-Man's identity being revealed was a major part of the "Civil War" comic books run, though the movies are likely to take a very different route. After all, Dr. Strange didn't open up a portal to the rest of the timelines in "Civil War." It seems like instead of trying to figure out how to deal with his identity being released in this world, Peter just wants to run away to another one. Whether or not the other Spider-Men show up to help him is going to be anyone's best guess.

We'll find out exactly what Feige and co. have in store for us when "Spider-Man: No Way Home" premieres exclusively in theaters on December 17, 2021.