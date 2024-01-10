Marvel's Echo Review: An Action-Packed Showcase For Alaqua Cox And The Choctaw Nation

Furthermore, you have the characters who are part of Maya's present-day life, giving us an ensemble that keeps our feet on the ground. Her uncle Henry "Black Crow" Lopez (Chaske Spencer) has a history of getting mixed up in Kingpin's criminal exploits, and he doesn't want Maya bringing that chaos back into their family again. There's also Skully (Graham Greene), a kind of grandfather figure who offers support and guidance to Maya without being forceful about it. He knows that Maya must run her own life, and he's willing to let her make her own decisions, even if it means making mistakes, but always gently nudges her in the right direction. Then we have Biscuits (Cody Lightning), Maya's eager and resourceful cousin who is always willing to lend a hand. He's clearly the comedic sidekick that offers some levity in this heavier drama, almost like Spider-Man's Ned Leeds.

But Maya also has estranged family members who she has complicated relationships with from a distance. After becoming embroiled in her life of crime with Kingpin, Maya lost touch with both her grandmother Chula (Tantoo Cardinal) and cousin Bonnie (Devery Jacobs), who was more like a sister to Maya when they were children. They represent the family that Maya essentially left behind and the piece of her that she's forgotten amidst all the violence and vengeance, but of course, their genuine care for Maya can't help but creep in and soften her hard, guarded heart.

There's a fantastic ensemble of characters here, but when the show is called "Echo," it should come as no surprise that Alaqua Cox is the standout. Since Maya doesn't primarily talk with her voice, much more emotion comes through her face and body. Aside from the natural expression that comes through in Cox's sign language, there's even more to be found in her face. Maya is a more stoic character who keeps her true feelings hidden, which makes those small bits of expression that much harder to come through. But Cox is able to say a lot with the smallest smirk or glance of her eyes. Plus, she truly kicks ass when it comes to the action.

Of course, looming over everyone is the shadow of the Kingpin, how he ended up disrupting all their lives, and how he may still create problems for them. That shadow may loom a little too large, because there's otherwise no menacing threat for Maya to worry about. Any henchman or other vaguely threatening figures don't ever stand as worthy opponents. It's just Kingpin and the emotional scars that he's left on Maya and her family. Plus, you're just not going to upstage a villain played by Vincent D'Onofrio. He's menacing without trying, and as soon as he appears, there's immediate tension.

Speaking of which, most of Kingpin's treachery in these first three episodes, including a deeper dig into the details revealed in "Hawkeye," is only in the series premiere. This feels like one of the reasons the show was released in a binge format, because at times, the first episode plays out like an extended "previously on" segment. That's partially why the show's pacing can feel awkward at times. Though there are still plenty of high points, including an incredible one-take action sequence that pits Maya against a bunch of henchmen before taking on none other than Daredevil (Charlie Cox), not to mention a train heist and a resourceful brawl in a roller rink.