Marvel's Echo Review: An Action-Packed Showcase For Alaqua Cox And The Choctaw Nation
Potential spoilers follow.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has lost its magic. Gone is the urgency of seeing a new Marvel Studios movie in theaters. The endless roster of TV shows on Disney+ have made audiences feel overwhelmed with storylines connected to the bigger comic book picture that defined The Infinity Saga. So the odds are undoubtedly stacked against Marvel's "Echo," a new series that basically amounts to a spin-off of a spin-off.
"Echo" focuses on secondary "Hawkeye" villain Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), a deaf amputee of the Choctaw Nation who is fresh off turning against her adoptive father, the Kingpin himself, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), at the end of Jeremy Renner's Disney+ series. After learning Kingpin was responsible for her father's death and used the tragedy to mold her into his own deadly weapon on the streets, Maya shot Kingpin in the face, leaving her to figure out what the next step of her life would be. "Echo" both fills in the gaps of the character's origins and follows Maya as she makes moves to upend Kingpin's stronghold on the criminal underworld.
The good news is, after watching the first three episodes made available to press ahead of the show's premiere on January 9, "Echo" stands out from the rest of the Marvel Studios TV shows on Disney+ in a variety of captivating ways. As the first series in the new Marvel Spotlight banner that's intended to "bring more grounded, character-driven stories to the screen," Marvel's "Echo" has flairs of an FX-style crime thriller that doesn't require any investment in the rest of the MCU. It feels like a limited series with a more adult edge that just so happens to take place in the MCU, landing somewhere between what we've come to expect from Marvel Studios and what Netflix delivered with the likes of "Daredevil" or "The Punisher" and the rest of those shows.
The evolution of Maya Lopez
At the same time, despite being given a binge release with all five episodes made available immediately, there's a lack of urgency in the narrative. While the filmmaking style is certainly aggressive, especially when it comes to the action set pieces, being separated from the MCU does take out some of the show's stakes. Thankfully, the place that Maya Lopez finds herself in and the nature of who she is creates a compelling and unique enough character. Being a deaf amputee from the Choctaw Nation provides a fresh character perspective not often seen in shows like this, and watching Maya navigate the complications of her risky ambitions and thirst for vengeance while protecting the people she cares about but keeps at a distance offers something that feels familiar yet unconventional, especially as a Marvel series.
"Echo" uses both the history and myths of the Choctaw Nation to drive the story of Maya forward, providing a rich tapestry of history and characters who have carved this path for her, whether she's aware of it or not. Flashes of Choctaw ancestors provide both a resonance for underrepresented cultures while also laying the foundation for a new wrinkle in Maya's life as a character from Marvel Comics. Yes, though "Echo" is grounded in a crime thriller setting with hard-hitting martial arts and gun combat, there is a superhero element that's bubbling throughout these first three episodes. Honestly, it might be the one thing that somewhat upsets the grounded nature of what Marvel is trying to do here, but this is comic book territory after all.
Superb supporting characters
Furthermore, you have the characters who are part of Maya's present-day life, giving us an ensemble that keeps our feet on the ground. Her uncle Henry "Black Crow" Lopez (Chaske Spencer) has a history of getting mixed up in Kingpin's criminal exploits, and he doesn't want Maya bringing that chaos back into their family again. There's also Skully (Graham Greene), a kind of grandfather figure who offers support and guidance to Maya without being forceful about it. He knows that Maya must run her own life, and he's willing to let her make her own decisions, even if it means making mistakes, but always gently nudges her in the right direction. Then we have Biscuits (Cody Lightning), Maya's eager and resourceful cousin who is always willing to lend a hand. He's clearly the comedic sidekick that offers some levity in this heavier drama, almost like Spider-Man's Ned Leeds.
But Maya also has estranged family members who she has complicated relationships with from a distance. After becoming embroiled in her life of crime with Kingpin, Maya lost touch with both her grandmother Chula (Tantoo Cardinal) and cousin Bonnie (Devery Jacobs), who was more like a sister to Maya when they were children. They represent the family that Maya essentially left behind and the piece of her that she's forgotten amidst all the violence and vengeance, but of course, their genuine care for Maya can't help but creep in and soften her hard, guarded heart.
There's a fantastic ensemble of characters here, but when the show is called "Echo," it should come as no surprise that Alaqua Cox is the standout. Since Maya doesn't primarily talk with her voice, much more emotion comes through her face and body. Aside from the natural expression that comes through in Cox's sign language, there's even more to be found in her face. Maya is a more stoic character who keeps her true feelings hidden, which makes those small bits of expression that much harder to come through. But Cox is able to say a lot with the smallest smirk or glance of her eyes. Plus, she truly kicks ass when it comes to the action.
Of course, looming over everyone is the shadow of the Kingpin, how he ended up disrupting all their lives, and how he may still create problems for them. That shadow may loom a little too large, because there's otherwise no menacing threat for Maya to worry about. Any henchman or other vaguely threatening figures don't ever stand as worthy opponents. It's just Kingpin and the emotional scars that he's left on Maya and her family. Plus, you're just not going to upstage a villain played by Vincent D'Onofrio. He's menacing without trying, and as soon as he appears, there's immediate tension.
Speaking of which, most of Kingpin's treachery in these first three episodes, including a deeper dig into the details revealed in "Hawkeye," is only in the series premiere. This feels like one of the reasons the show was released in a binge format, because at times, the first episode plays out like an extended "previously on" segment. That's partially why the show's pacing can feel awkward at times. Though there are still plenty of high points, including an incredible one-take action sequence that pits Maya against a bunch of henchmen before taking on none other than Daredevil (Charlie Cox), not to mention a train heist and a resourceful brawl in a roller rink.
The Choctaw Nation
But for me, it's the links between Maya's evolution as a character and her Choctaw ancestors that contain the richest story elements. For example, the first episode begins with the mythological story of the first Choctaw people, which serves as both a lesson in their history and table setting for Maya's place among them.
The second episode starts with a thrilling flashback to an intense game of stickball, or Ishtaboli. As the Choctaw Nation explains on their official website, this sport was used as "a method of mediating social relations, village conflicts and tensions between tribal members as well as other towns or districts" and "a competitive contest within a tribe to keep warriors in shape for warfare, sharpen the defensive skills of the tribe and hone hand-eye coordination for successful hunting." In "Echo" it serves as part of the origin story for the manifestation of both a new ability that Maya had not yet encountered and the legacy of her family.
In the third episode, we open with an entirely different kind of narrative framework. A vintage western plays out in the style of a silent film, following a young Choctaw girl who aspires to be a warrior like the men in her tribe. But again, the history of the Choctaw people and the strength of female warriors among them is a key element of this story. There's an ambitious blend of different genres that provide a gateway into Maya's story and the woman she's still struggling to find within her.
So while the overall approach of "Echo" might seem familiar as a crime thriller, and it may not feel like a necessary story in the overall MCU arc, it's the presence of this authentic culture, dynamic supporting characters, and a unique lead that offers a distinctive perspective, not unlike how "Black Panther" injected new life into Marvel's movies with its African roots. Though there are stumbles in the show's pacing, and it's clear that budgetary restrictions kept the series from elevating the action sequences a bit more, Marvel has made a secondary villain's story more engaging than I had anticipated. Here's hoping the last two episodes can bring it home.
/Film Review: 7.5 out of 10
All episodes of "Echo" are available to stream on Disney+ right now.