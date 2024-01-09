Do You Need To Watch Hawkeye Before Seeing Marvel's Echo?

We are 16 years into the great Marvel Cinematic Universe experiment, and things are looking mighty different than they did even just five years ago. The box office juggernauts are few and far between compared to the sure-hits of a few years back, the audience excitement is significantly reduced, and the stories just aren't hitting as hard. Creatively, the MCU is pivoting toward throwing as many titles as they can at the audience, between the movies and the TV shows. Some have genuinely felt like breaths of fresh air, like "Loki" delivering the grand multiversal adventure we've been promised for years, or "Ms. Marvel" turning the MCU into a 2000s Disney Channel sitcom.

Now, Marvel wants to turn a new page with the release of "Echo," a show with a darker and more grounded tone, hoping it does now what the Netflix Marvel shows did almost 10 years ago in showing the variety of stories that Marvel can tell.

Except this new page is not that new, because we already met Echo during the events of "Hawkeye." That show gave us an origin for Maya Lopez, and her relationship with the nefarious Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin. That seems like significant information audiences should have before watching "Echo," right? Not according to one of the show's producers.

In a press release from Disney, executive producer Brad Winderbaum said "Echo" is part of their new "Marvel Spotlight" banner which is less about tie-ins to the main story and more about individual character stories: "Yes, Maya was in 'Hawkeye,' but if you never saw 'Hawkeye,' believe me, we're going to tell you everything you need to know so that you can start from scratch when you watch this show."