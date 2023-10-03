Loki Season 2 Review: Marvel Delivers The Multiverse Mayhem We've Been Waiting For

It's not out of line to wonder whether we've hit an inflection point in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. How many times can a franchise dangle that tantalizing football in front of its fans, coax countless viewers to build up a full head of steam in the hopes of having their sky-high expectations met again and again, and then snatch that prize away right at the last second? Recent history suggests that a shared universe built primarily on the promise of the next big thing to come does, in fact, have an expiration date — or, at the very least, a moment of truth where over a decade of goodwill finally threatens to run out. After a series of low points poked several glaring holes in the MCU's once-impenetrable armor, from divisive entries like "Eternals" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" to unmistakable misfires such as "Thor: Love and Thunder," "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," and "Secret Invasion," even wildly successful studio head Kevin Feige might've started to sweat under the brim of that familiar baseball hat.

Luckily for fans, salvation has come in the most surprising — and mischievous — of packages. Few level-headed observers could've expected another Disney+ series, which have had an increasing tendency to feel like disposable projects deemed unworthy of the big screen, would help right the ship in a substantial way. But after years of Marvel teasing a new multiversal storyline that will presumably unlock never-before-seen corners of the comic book universe, there's something fitting about the fact that the second season of "Loki" is the one to finally fulfill such potential that was only ever gestured at throughout "Multiverse of Madness," "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and even "Avengers: Endgame" and "Quantumania."

Like much of the latter-day MCU, "Loki" season 1 showed glimpses of promise alongside a frustratingly slapdash sense of execution. (The finale, which featured an awkwardly staged exposition dump but with a refreshingly low-scale twist on the typical energy-blasting final action sequence, conveniently sums up all the episodes' highs and lows in one extended sequence.) But "Loki" season 2 positions itself as the rare streaming show to learn some important lessons from its predecessor and take the next step, as the first four episodes screened to critics (out of a total of six) deliver a sharply directed, tightly-scripted, and constantly entertaining thrill ride that should please the diehards even as it wins over even the most jaded of fans.