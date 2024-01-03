Echo Represents The Future Of What The Marvel Cinematic Universe Will Look Like

"Echo" serves as a spin-off of 2021's "Hawkeye" and, unassuming though it may be relative to the often grandiose nature of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this street-level Disney+ series is paving the way for the future. This, according to Marvel Studios' head of streaming Brad Winderbaum, who believes that this show's exploration of a smaller corner of this vast universe is indicative of what we can expect moving forward.

/Film's Ethan Anderton recently attended a press conference for "Echo" with the creative team behind the series, which focuses on Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez and her adoptive father, Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). During the conversation, the subject of the MCU's future, broadly speaking, came up. On that topic, Winderbaum offered the following:

"Marvel is such a big, vast universe. The comics have been called the greatest ongoing story that's ever been written — certainly the longest. And there are so many corners to the universe that are still unexplored, even today. Maya allowed us to see a corner of the MCU that hadn't been seen before. To me, that is the future of Marvel. It is being able to tell stories that are unexpected, that operate on the fringe of what we've seen before, and are standalone, character-focused, and have a unique personality all their own."

While everything in the MCU is connected, "Echo" is going to be part of the new Marvel Spotlight banner, which is going to focus on more grounded, character-driven stories. The idea seems to be that using that distinguishing label can let the audience know what kind of story to expect.