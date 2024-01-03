Echo Represents The Future Of What The Marvel Cinematic Universe Will Look Like
"Echo" serves as a spin-off of 2021's "Hawkeye" and, unassuming though it may be relative to the often grandiose nature of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this street-level Disney+ series is paving the way for the future. This, according to Marvel Studios' head of streaming Brad Winderbaum, who believes that this show's exploration of a smaller corner of this vast universe is indicative of what we can expect moving forward.
/Film's Ethan Anderton recently attended a press conference for "Echo" with the creative team behind the series, which focuses on Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez and her adoptive father, Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). During the conversation, the subject of the MCU's future, broadly speaking, came up. On that topic, Winderbaum offered the following:
"Marvel is such a big, vast universe. The comics have been called the greatest ongoing story that's ever been written — certainly the longest. And there are so many corners to the universe that are still unexplored, even today. Maya allowed us to see a corner of the MCU that hadn't been seen before. To me, that is the future of Marvel. It is being able to tell stories that are unexpected, that operate on the fringe of what we've seen before, and are standalone, character-focused, and have a unique personality all their own."
While everything in the MCU is connected, "Echo" is going to be part of the new Marvel Spotlight banner, which is going to focus on more grounded, character-driven stories. The idea seems to be that using that distinguishing label can let the audience know what kind of story to expect.
'Echo marks a new beginning for the studio'
Be it under the Marvel Spotlight banner or elsewhere within the larger franchise, Winderbaum seems confident that this is going to be something we'll see more of in the future. It does seem like a reasonably good idea. While the MCU's larger continuity was its greatest ally for a long time, in the years since "Avengers: Endgame," it has worked against the studio a bit. If they can make stories feel like they truly stand on their own again, that could be a good thing.
This will also open the door for more genres and tones within the universe. The trailer for this show makes it crystal clear that we're in for something more overtly violent and mature than the average MCU movie, for example. Speaking further, Windberbaum touched on that point:
"In a way, 'Echo' marks a new beginning for the studio. It's a new tone for us, and it is a truly grounded and emotional journey, not just for the audience, but certainly for all of us who are lucky to be behind the scenes."
The cast also includes Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene, Zahn McClarnon, and Vincent D'Onofrio. Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie directed the series. Unlike previous MCU shows, the entire season is going to be released all at once for your binging pleasure. Plan accordingly.
"Echo" premieres January 9, 2024 on Disney+. You can read the official synopsis for the show below:
The origin story of 'Echo' revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.