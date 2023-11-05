Echo Will Introduce New Marvel Spotlight Banner, For People Who Hate Doing MCU Homework

Marvel Studios' shared universe model launched one of the most successful movie franchises of all time, and quickly became the envy of Hollywood. After "The Avengers" grossed $1.5 billion at the box office, every studio was racing to establish its own cinematic universe (some more successful than others). But 15 years after Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man made his big screen debut, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is groaning under the weight of its own continuity.

It's a problem that has particularly been exacerbated by the MCU's expansion onto Disney+. Keen to build subscribers for its new streaming service, Disney premiered eight MCU TV shows in less than two years, a move that even CEO Bob Iger has said "diluted focus and attention" for the brand. Now, in an apparent effort to shed the feeling that each new MCU release requires an exhausting amount of homework, Marvel Studios is launching a new banner called Marvel Spotlight. Named after the anthology comic book series and debuting with upcoming Disney+ show "Echo," Marvel Spotlight will (in theory) allow viewers to just sit down and jump right into a story. Head of Streaming Brad Winderbaum explained (via Marvel.com):

"Marvel Spotlight gives us a platform to bring more grounded, character-driven stories to the screen, and in the case of Echo, focusing on street-level stakes over larger MCU continuity. Just like comics fans didn't need to read Avengers or Fantastic Four to enjoy a Ghost Rider Spotlight comic, our audience doesn't need to have seen other Marvel series to understand what's happening in Maya's story."

It's certainly a noble goal — but "Echo" is a bit of an odd choice for Marvel Spotlight's maiden voyage.