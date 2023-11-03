Marvel's Echo Trailer Teases The Origin Of Kingpin's Adopted Mercenary

Back in September of 2023, Marvel announced that much of their end of 2023 slate was shifting release plans as a result of the AMPTP's inability to negotiate a fair, non-exploitative contract with the WGA or SAG-AFTRA. While the writers strike came to an end on September 27, 2023, as of October 31, 2023, the SAG-AFTRA strike carries on. Even still, it seems as if the powers at be are anticipating and end soon, because Marvel and Disney+ has finally released a trailer for the upcoming series "Echo."

Unless you're a comic book fan, chances are you first got to know Echo during the series "Hawkeye." Maya Lopez, a deaf character (played by Alaqua Cox, who is deaf in real life) is a powerful fighter whose father was killed when she was young. Maya was raised partially by her "uncle" Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), aka Kingpin, who appeared in the "Hawkeye" series as well as a handful of other Marvel shows and movies. At the end of the final episode, it looked like Maya took him out after finding out he was responsible for her father's death. Of course, it was already announced that Fisk and Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil (Charlie Cox) will also appear in "Echo." They both starred in the Netflix Marvel series "Daredevil," with Cox reprising his role in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie will both direct episodes of the series, so let's check out the first trailer for "Echo" above.