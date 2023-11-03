Marvel's Echo Trailer Teases The Origin Of Kingpin's Adopted Mercenary
Back in September of 2023, Marvel announced that much of their end of 2023 slate was shifting release plans as a result of the AMPTP's inability to negotiate a fair, non-exploitative contract with the WGA or SAG-AFTRA. While the writers strike came to an end on September 27, 2023, as of October 31, 2023, the SAG-AFTRA strike carries on. Even still, it seems as if the powers at be are anticipating and end soon, because Marvel and Disney+ has finally released a trailer for the upcoming series "Echo."
Unless you're a comic book fan, chances are you first got to know Echo during the series "Hawkeye." Maya Lopez, a deaf character (played by Alaqua Cox, who is deaf in real life) is a powerful fighter whose father was killed when she was young. Maya was raised partially by her "uncle" Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), aka Kingpin, who appeared in the "Hawkeye" series as well as a handful of other Marvel shows and movies. At the end of the final episode, it looked like Maya took him out after finding out he was responsible for her father's death. Of course, it was already announced that Fisk and Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil (Charlie Cox) will also appear in "Echo." They both starred in the Netflix Marvel series "Daredevil," with Cox reprising his role in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie will both direct episodes of the series, so let's check out the first trailer for "Echo" above.
The return of some familiar faces
"Echo" was created by Marion Dayre, and is intended to be the 10th television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, pending any additional schedule changes, of course. Other members of the cast include Chaske Spencer ("Wild Indian," "The English"), Tantoo Cardinal ("Killers of the Flower Moon," "Stumptown"), Devery Jacobs ("Reservation Dogs," "American Gods"), and Cody Lightning ("Hey, Viktor!," "Four Sheets to the Wind"), with Graham Greene ("1883," "Goliath") and Zahn McClarnon ("Dark Winds," "Reservation Dogs"). McClarnon played Echo's father in "Hawkeye," so his appearance would likely mean flashbacks.
The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.
The series will also be the first Marvel Studios series to release all of its episodes at once, becoming the first MCU show fans can binge-watch on the day of release. Timeline wise, "Echo" is classified as being part of Phase Five of the MCU.
"Echo" will bring all five episodes of the series Disney+ and Hulu starting on January 10, 2024.