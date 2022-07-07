Charlie Cox And Vincent D'Onofrio To Return In Disney+ Marvel Series Echo

Marvel Studios has not-so-sneakily begun to fold certain Marvel Television characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper. Sure, we're still waiting for the House of Ideas to show some respect to the MCU's first Asian-American superhero (I'm referring, of course, to Daisy Johnson on "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."), but at least it tipped its hat to "Agent Carter" with James D'Arcy's cameo as the OG Jarvis in "Avengers: Endgame." Then came Charlie Cox's cameo as Matt Murdock in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," around the same time Daredevil's old "pal" Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, was revealed as the big bad on "Hawkeye," with Vincent D'Onofrio once again filling his shoes.

Marvel's upcoming "Echo" series on Disney+ will act as a spinoff of "Hawkeye" as it details the ongoing adventures of the titular character and former Tracksuit Mafia commander, Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox). The latter show notably ended with Maya discovering her "uncle" Fisk was behind the death of her father, William (Zahn McClarnon), and shooting the Kingpin dead ... or so the series heavily implied, with Fisk's "death" taking place off-screen. Yeah, it's fair to say few people (if anybody) fell for that trick, and it's been a waiting game to find out when and where Fisk would resurface ever since.

It now seems Cox and D'Onofrio will return to the MCU before they (presumably?) star in that new "Daredevil" series reportedly being developed for Disney+. Specifically, The Hollywood Reporter has learned the two are set to reprise their roles as Daredevil and Kingpin on "Echo" — and they might just be joined by another Marvel Television character on the show.