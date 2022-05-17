Marvel's Echo Has Begun Production, See A First Look Image

Marvel president Kevin Feige's efforts to expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe onto streaming have to be considered a thorough success, even if the specific shows have been somewhat hit or miss to this point. One recent highlight, however, turned out to be the Hailee Steinfeld-starring "Hawkeye" series. Anchored by the young actor's charismatic turn and perfectly paired with Jeremy Renner's older, gruffer, and delightfully grumpy Avenger/mentor, the Christmas-set adventure stood on its own as a perfectly entertaining introduction for one of Marvel's newer heroes. Of course, quite a few other franchise characters either made their grand returns (a certain hulking mob boss, for instance) or appeared for the very first time, clearly set up for future stories of their own down the line.

One such standout happened to be Alaqua Cox as the hearing impaired Maya Lopez, based on the comic book character who is also known as Echo. Even before "Hawkeye" made its way to Disney+, we knew that Marvel planned to make an Echo-centric spin-off series and now, that has taken a giant step closer to becoming a reality. Today, Marvel announced that production has officially begun on "Echo" as the series begins filming in Atlanta. To celebrate the milestone, the studio released a brand-new image of Cox (a Native American actor who is deaf in real life) suited up and ready to lead a series of her very own. Check it out below!