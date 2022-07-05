Jessica Jones Has A New (Old) Title On Disney+

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has always had a messy relationship with the series from the now-defunct Marvel Television. While TV shows like "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and the former Marvel-Netflix series would often reference major events in the MCU's films, the movies themselves never repaid the favor, making this already half-hearted attempt at inter-connected storytelling all the more awkward. Finally, their one-sided relationship came to an end in late 2019, after Marvel's old TV division was absorbed by Marvel Studios.

Since then, the MCU has slowly begun to weave Marvel Television characters into the fold. In December 2021, Charlie Cox briefly returned as Matt Murdock in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," just as his former "Daredevil" co-star, Vincent D'Onofrio, popped up as Wilson Fisk on "Hawkeye." Even the black sheep of the Marvel TV family, "Inhumans," got a cheeky shout-out when star Anson Mount reprised his role as Black Bolt for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

Rumors continue to circulate that Krysten Ritter's private investigator Jessica Jones will be the next Marvel Television alum to make the jump to the MCU proper, supposedly with a cameo on the upcoming "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." Further arousing suspicions, the "Jessica Jones" series has been quietly renamed for Disney+, with its title card now reading "AKA Jessica Jones" instead.