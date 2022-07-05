Jessica Jones Has A New (Old) Title On Disney+
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has always had a messy relationship with the series from the now-defunct Marvel Television. While TV shows like "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and the former Marvel-Netflix series would often reference major events in the MCU's films, the movies themselves never repaid the favor, making this already half-hearted attempt at inter-connected storytelling all the more awkward. Finally, their one-sided relationship came to an end in late 2019, after Marvel's old TV division was absorbed by Marvel Studios.
Since then, the MCU has slowly begun to weave Marvel Television characters into the fold. In December 2021, Charlie Cox briefly returned as Matt Murdock in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," just as his former "Daredevil" co-star, Vincent D'Onofrio, popped up as Wilson Fisk on "Hawkeye." Even the black sheep of the Marvel TV family, "Inhumans," got a cheeky shout-out when star Anson Mount reprised his role as Black Bolt for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."
Rumors continue to circulate that Krysten Ritter's private investigator Jessica Jones will be the next Marvel Television alum to make the jump to the MCU proper, supposedly with a cameo on the upcoming "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." Further arousing suspicions, the "Jessica Jones" series has been quietly renamed for Disney+, with its title card now reading "AKA Jessica Jones" instead.
Meet the new Jessica, same as the old Jessica
In a case of things coming full-circle, "Jessica Jones" was originally developed by Melissa Rosenberg under the title "AKA Jessica Jones" for ABC in 2010. The network would pass on the show two years later, prior to Marvel Television announcing its plans to make a series of shows centered on New York-based crime fighters like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist for Netflix, culminating with a crossover event titled "The Defenders." Netflix would later cancel these series as the Mouse House got its own streaming service up and running, only for them to suddenly (and unexpectedly) make their way onto Disney+ earlier this year.
Again, nothing has been officially confirmed, but it stands to reason Marvel Studios would like to fold Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones into the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper. Although critical opinion towards the character's show diminished in its later seasons, "Jessica Jones" season 1 is still regarded as some of Marvel's finest small screen storytelling ever. The series wasn't afraid to deal with heavy subject matter in a responsible and nuanced fashion, addressing topics like PTSD and sexual assault right out the gate. It helped that Ritter was able to ground the titular character emotionally, aptly capturing Jessica's sardonic, wounded manner in-between using her super-strength to pick up cars and punch bad guys senseless.
With a new "Daredevil" series reportedly being developed for Disney+, it's possible "Jessica Jones" has been renamed as a way to differentiate the show from any future projects that involve Ritter's superhero. Hopefully, assuming those rumors pan out, we'll be getting some clearer answers on that front when "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" begins streaming August 17, 2022 on Disney+.