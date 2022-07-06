Superhero Bits: Thor: Love And Thunder's Mighty Box Office Prospects, Netflix's Ultraman Movie First Look & More

What's the time? It's rumor time! As always around these parts, rumor is a key word when we use it, so let's keep that in mind. That said, Marvel's "Echo" series is currently in production and it is heavily rumored to include both Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin (because maybe he's not dead?) as well as Charlie Cox's Daredevil.

Well, Weekly Planet Podcast co-host James Clement has some alleged details that may get into spoiler territory. So I won't divulge that here but, apparently, Kingpin will be in the show for four episodes, while Cox will be in it for three. Much to process, much to consider. Assuming this information is accurate that is. If it is, it seems these characters are far from finished in the MCU. And Daredevil may not be the only Defender coming back either. We can leave it at that for now.