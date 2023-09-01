Marvel Delays Disney+ Release Dates For Echo, X-Men '97, Agatha Spin-Off & More

As the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue following the failure of the AMPTP to negotiate a fair, non-exploitative contract with either union, the entire entertainment industry has been in flux. Writers went pencils (or Final Draft) down, ensuring no new films or series would have union talent, and not only are actors not performing already-written scripts, but they're also not appearing on press tours, promotional events, or premieres for already-completed projects. It cannot be overstated how vital celebrity interviews can be to the success of a film. "Barbie" recently became one of the highest-grossing movies, ever, and while that success was not single-handedly due to the press tour, all of those bonkers Ryan Gosling press clips certainly didn't hurt.

Because of this, the release dates of movies and TV shows, even ones that are already completed, have been delayed because the studios know they need the support of the talent involved, despite the fact they seem unwilling to compensate them for it. The latest wave of delayed series comes from the super side of Disney+, with Marvel Studios announcing a complete overhaul of their slate of planned series. "What If...?," "Echo," "X-Men '97," and the continually changing title (that may or may not be a bit) of the Agatha Harkness spin-off series are all delayed.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on the delays, with their sources having said, "Marvel wants to focus its efforts to make each title an event for fans and audiences. The studio has decided that spreading out its content is a more prudent strategy." That's some really nice PR talk for, "LOL we figured out just how screwed we are without press tours and need to wait until the strikes are over and Kathryn Hahn can go viral."