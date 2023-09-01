Marvel Delays Disney+ Release Dates For Echo, X-Men '97, Agatha Spin-Off & More
As the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue following the failure of the AMPTP to negotiate a fair, non-exploitative contract with either union, the entire entertainment industry has been in flux. Writers went pencils (or Final Draft) down, ensuring no new films or series would have union talent, and not only are actors not performing already-written scripts, but they're also not appearing on press tours, promotional events, or premieres for already-completed projects. It cannot be overstated how vital celebrity interviews can be to the success of a film. "Barbie" recently became one of the highest-grossing movies, ever, and while that success was not single-handedly due to the press tour, all of those bonkers Ryan Gosling press clips certainly didn't hurt.
Because of this, the release dates of movies and TV shows, even ones that are already completed, have been delayed because the studios know they need the support of the talent involved, despite the fact they seem unwilling to compensate them for it. The latest wave of delayed series comes from the super side of Disney+, with Marvel Studios announcing a complete overhaul of their slate of planned series. "What If...?," "Echo," "X-Men '97," and the continually changing title (that may or may not be a bit) of the Agatha Harkness spin-off series are all delayed.
The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on the delays, with their sources having said, "Marvel wants to focus its efforts to make each title an event for fans and audiences. The studio has decided that spreading out its content is a more prudent strategy." That's some really nice PR talk for, "LOL we figured out just how screwed we are without press tours and need to wait until the strikes are over and Kathryn Hahn can go viral."
Here's the (projected) new Marvel schedule
Season 2 of "What If...?" was due out earlier this year, but is now slated to debut sometime around the end of December. The series will also debut the first Mohawk hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the original character, Kahhori, who we first learned about back in March. The "Hawkeye" spin-off "Echo" was supposed to drop on November 29, 2023, but the series has since been moved to sometime in January 2024. The series stars Alaqua Cox in the titular role and will mark the return appearances of Marvel favorites Daredevil and Kingpin. As was previously announced, all the episodes will drop at the same time.
The "X-Men '97" animated series was also slated to debut this fall but is now looking at an early 2024 release. Fortunately, the delay doesn't seem to be impacting the planned second season, which as of publication is still a go. The "WandaVision" spin-off starring Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness was due to drop in the winter of 2023 but is being pushed all the way to the fall of 2024 ahead of the Halloween season. The series has been titled "Agatha: House of Harkness," "Agatha: Coven of Chaos," and "Agatha: Darkhold Diaries," but some are speculating this is just Agatha up to her ol' tricks again. Honestly? Great bit. 10/10.
Fortunately, season 2 of "Loki" will still be debuting this fall, even though the lack of a Tom Hiddleston/Owen Wilson press tour sounds like a crime!