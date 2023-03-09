A What If...? Season 2 Episode Will Introduce A New Mohawk Superhero To The MCU

The animated Marvel series "What If...?" for Disney+ is a fascinating concept for fans of the superhero multiverse. Thanks to powers that defy all laws of physics, time, and space, there are endless directions that Marvel could take for any number of their stories. Of course, the events presented in the Marvel Cinematic Universe phases are considered canon, but "What If...?" takes all of the hypothetical questions fans debate amongst one another and bring to life what would have happened had the canonical events taken a different direction. The first season explored theoretical questions like "What if Captain Carter was the first Avenger?" or "What if Killmonger rescued Tony Stark?"

Ahead of its premiere, Marvel has announced "What If...?" season 2 will introduce a brand-new superhero named Kahhori, created specifically for the show. Unlike most of the heroes in the MCU, Kahhori has no comic book origins, which makes her inclusion even more special.

Marvel

The episode marking her arrival will ask the question, "What if the Tesseract fell to Earth and landed in the sovereign Haudenosaunee Confederacy before the colonization of America?" Here's the synopsis:

"The Tesseract takes on a new life and a new mythology, transforming a lake into a gateway to the stars and leading Kahhori, a young Mohawk woman, on a quest to discover her power."

The episode was written by Ryan Little, and created in close collaboration with members of the Mohawk Nation. Historian Doug George and language expert Cecelia King were brought on board to ensure cultural authenticity. The entire episode will feature the Mohawk language and is informed by the Akwesasne region, currently colonized as upstate New York.