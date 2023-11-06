Marvel's Blade Reboot Will Be Rated R, According To Its Director

The "Blade" reboot has been languishing in development hell for several years now but Marvel Studios isn't letting this one die. The film is still very much on the release calendar, and we now have word that the version of it that's moving forward is going to be R-rated. This news comes from director Yann Demange, who is currently helming the film, which has Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali ("Moonlight") set to star.

Demange recently spoke with Deadline about his new short film, "Dammi." During the conversation, the topic of "Blade" was broached. While the filmmaker obviously can't say much at this stage, he did reveal a pretty important tidbit saying that, "They gave me the R, which is so important." So there we have it! It appears as though Disney won't be forcing them to pull any punches. As long as everything stands as it's currently planned, the new film will be R-rated, which will continue a recent trend where the Marvel Cinematic Universe explores harder-edge projects.

For one, we have "Deadpool 3" on the way, which will continue that franchise's history of being R-rated. It will also serve as the first official MCU project to have an R rating. "Blade" will follow suit, it seems. We also recently got the trailer for the series, "Echo," which debuts in January on Disney+ and, according to the trailer, will be pretty damn violent. Fifteen years in and the Disney brass finally seems to be letting up on keeping everything PG-13.