Wildwood Cast And New Image Revealed For Laika's 'Most Ambitious Film' Yet

Animation as a medium might not be the biggest priority or receive the greatest amount of respect among most studios — especially in recent days — but Laika has done all in its power to fight back against the rising tide and produce several gems in its own right over the years. The studio responsible for brilliant stop-motion movies such as "Coraline" and "Kubo and the Two Strings" (and even the very solid "Missing Link" in 2019) is back and ready to unveil their next major production. Originally in the works for over a decade, "Wildwood" has remained in-development with Laika ever since author Colin Meloy and illustrator Carson Ellis' fantasy novel series of the same name, first published in 2011.

Last we heard, Laika CEO (and director of "Kubo" and "Bumblebee") Travis Knight was brought on board to helm the adaptation of "Wildwood" with a script penned by "Missing Link" writer Chris Butler. Now, we're finally getting a look at evocative imagery from the movie, as well as the exciting voice cast attached to the project. In an announcement (which was also posted on the studio's official Twitter account), Laika revealed that the star-studded ensemble cast will include the talents of Carey Mulligan, Mahershala Ali, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina, Angela Bassett, Charlie Day, Amandla Stenberg, Jemaine Clement, Maya Erskine, Tantoo Cardinal, Tom Waits, and Richard Grant.

In a PR statement that dubbed "Wildwood" the studio's "most ambitious film to date," Knight had this to say about the announcement:

"That is one helluva cast. Collaborating with these exceptional actors has been a humbling and inspiring experience. Their committed performances elevate 'Wildwood,' and are a remarkable gift for LAIKA's animators. I'm in awe of them all."