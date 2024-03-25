Scarlett Johansson Will Run Away From Dinosaurs In New Jurassic World Movie

Scarlett Johansson has found her next big franchise, and she's going to tangle with dinosaurs this time around. The "Black Widow" actor has officially entered talks to star in the new "Jurassic World" movie currently in the works at Universal Pictures. The project has been coming together very quickly behind the scenes in recent weeks. Should Johanson sign on the dotted line, it would provide some major A-list power to the proceedings.

The InSneider first reported the news a couple of weeks ago, but The Hollywood Reporter has now confirmed the development. There are currently no details on the character Johansson would be playing in the "Jurassic" universe. The indication is that this is going to be a fresh start for the franchise that could pave the way for a new trilogy. It's not yet clear if the new "Jurassic World" movie will be a full-on reboot or something that takes place elsewhere in the timeline in the aftermath of 2022's "Dominion." For the moment, it's all very vague but Universal is bullish on it, as the movie is due to hit theaters next year. So this train is barreling down the tracks.

Gareth Edwards, of "Rogue One" and "The Creator" fame, is directing the film. Originally, the studio had eyes on David Leitch ("Bullet Train") to helm the film but those talks fell through and Edwards stepped up rather quickly. The filmmaker will have his work cut out for him as he is going to have to make a giant blockbuster in a relatively short time if Universal intends to stick to the current 2025 release date.