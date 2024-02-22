Why Gareth Edwards Is The Perfect Director For The New Jurassic World Movie

A new "Jurassic World" movie on the way, and it's happening in a hurry. In the span of just a month, we learned that original "Jurassic Park" writer David Koepp has returned to the franchise to pen this mysterious new entry, Universal Pictures is planning to release the film next summer, and they are looking to begin filming in just a few months. Given that we only learned about the movie's existence several weeks ago, it's all pretty surprising. So, who will be shepherding this project through production? None other than Gareth Edwards.

We recently learned that the filmmaker behind franchise films such as 2014's "Godzilla" and "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" will occupy the director's chair. It marks the third time that Edwards will helm an installment in a long-running franchise, which is never an easy task. Yet, both times that he stepped up to the plate, Edwards rose to the challenge and delivered hit films that helped these respective franchises find new footing. That's precisely what this series of dinosaur movies needs right now in the wake of 2022's "Jurassic World Dominion." Edwards feels like the perfect man for the job.

I am, admittedly, what one might call a hardcore "Jurassic" fan. "Jurassic Park" is my favorite movie of all time, "Jurassic Park III" is the worst movie I have seen the most times in my life, and I will defend 2015's "Jurassic World" to the death. All of that having been said, I didn't much care for "Fallen Kingdom" and "Dominion" ranked as a baffling disappointment of epic proportions to me. I have every reason to doubt a continuation of the franchise. Yet, here I am, filled with optimism in no small part due to Edwards' appointment as director. Allow me to try and instill some of that same confidence in you, dear reader and presumed dinosaur enthusiast.