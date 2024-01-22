New Jurassic World Movie Coming From Original Jurassic Park Writer David Koepp

Some gigantic news today for lovers of dinosaur-centric cinema, as one of the original creatives behind "Jurassic Park" is returning to the fold more than 30 years later. The "Jurassic World" trilogy may have ended in 2022 with the release of "Jurassic World Dominion," but Universal Pictures is evidently trying to keep the series alive with a new movie — one that might be coming our way sooner rather than later. While details are scarce for the time being, it has come to light that none other than David Koepp is writing a new movie in the franchise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Koepp is not only writing a new "Jurassic" movie, but it is pretty far along in the development process. So much so that a 2025 release date is said to be possible, which would be downright remarkable given that this is the first thing we've officially heard about the film. Plot details are currently being kept under wraps but it's said to launch a "new 'Jurassic' era." So it's unlikely that Chris Pratt's Owen Grady or Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire Dearing will be back. Frank Marshall is returning to produce the film and it's worth noting that in our interview with him in 2022, he suggested that there would be more films in the franchise beyond the recent trilogy.

Circling back to Koepp, his involvement is worth raising an eyebrow over, seeing as he wrote the original "Jurassic Park" (which remains one of the most beloved and groundbreaking blockbusters of all time). Koepp was also involved in the 1997 sequel "The Lost World." This new film will reunite him with Steven Spielberg, as the legendary filmmaker will be involved as an executive producer. It is unclear at this time who is being eyed to direct. Colin Trevorrow helmed "Jurassic World" and "Dominion," while J.A. Bayona directed 2018's "Fallen Kingdom."